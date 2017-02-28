Porch Profile: The Women of 414 Kiefaber
By: Rose Rucoba – Porch Correspondant
FN: How did you all meet?
Ashley Bressmer: Me and Anna went to high school together.
Sammi Bakken: six-tenths lived on the same floor freshman year.
Raika Casey: I was suspended and I got randomly assigned to them.
FN: If you could give everyone in your house a superlative, what would it be?
Aly Halleran: Liann is Best Sleeper.
Ashley B: Sammi is Most Likely to Get Married.
Bailey Hollihan: I think Ashley is Funniest.
Liann Winship: Ashley is Most Likely to Be on a Reality TV Show. And Ellen is Most Likely to Get Arrested!
Ellen Park: Lea is Most Likely to Get into a Political Debate.
BH: No. Lea’s Most Likely to Organize an Event Nobody Knows About.
Camila Robles: Bailey is Most Likely to Be Smiley. And Ali is Most Likely to Cry.
LW: We’re all pretty emotional.
BH: Anna is Most Likely to Study.
Lea North: Ashley is Most Likely to Hurt Herself.
LW: Raika is Most Likely to Sue Us.
EP: Anna is Most Likely to Know the Most Random Facts.
FN: What is on your bucket list?
AH: Do everything.
Anna Bokel: Did you guys know that there is a golf course in the Ghetto. There’s a map and there is a golf course that someone has made through the Ghetto.
Ashley B: Find that!
EP: Get a picture of all ten of us.
CR: Oh! Bucket List: one night, all ten of us, HUGE slumber party!
LW: We’ll all sleep in Raika’s room.
Ashley B: This can be planned later. On my bucket list is go swimming in the Rec pool!
LN: That’s a big one!
Ashley B: Go back to our freshman dorms.
SB: I heard watching the sunrise from the graveyard is really cool.
Anna B: We need to play hide n’ seek in this house!
FN: What is your most embarrassing moment at UD?
Ashley B: I fell down the stairs here…
RC: Every weekend is a new and embarrassing moment for one of us.
LW: Sometimes we drive around and we’ll just yell things out the window at people. One time we were stopped at a red light and Aly was like “Oh, I know that kid. He’s in my class,” and I shout, “It’s Aly Halleran from class!”
LN: I walked into the wrong class the other day and sat down. I was there for like 30 minutes.
EP: That happened to me first semester senior year. I walked into Philosophy 103 and sat down and there was roll call, but my name wasn’t called.
LN: I walked into the boys’ bathroom once. That was kind of embarrassing. I was washing my hands and a boy walked out of a stall.
Anna B: I was walking in KU when the door to the boys’ bathroom opened and I wasn’t paying attention, and ran into a guy.
LW: Raika walked into a pole.
RC: It’s always there!
FN: What is your spirit animal and why?
EP: Bailey is a koala. She sleeps all the time.
Anna B: They’re slow, too.
Ashley B: Liann is a sloth.
LN: I’m an otter because I like to travel. I’m also really nice to everyone.
CR: I’d be a horse.
AH: I’m a panda!
Anna B: I want to be my dog.
RC: I’m a velociraptor!
Anna B: You’re a lizard of some sort.
LN: I could see you being like a snake.
Anna B: You’re a shark!
CR: What’s your animal, Sammi?
SB: I don’t know.
RC: Sammi could be a puppy.
Anna B: Ashley, you’re like a goldfish.
RC: We just sit and watch you do things.
BH: You’re more like a hamster.
FN: What advice do you have for underclassmen?
EP: Don’t fall down our center stairs.
CR: Bring party favors.
BH: If they don’t take attendance in class, you can skip.
LW: Don’t lose your key.
BH: Don’t forget to check out of your dorm before break.
EP: Rack up your Path Points!
CR: Get a job.
EP: Invest in a blazer.
RC: Get to know your teachers.
LN: Start to create your resume freshman year.
LW: Pizza is not your friend every weekend.
RC: Don’t get your books until you really need them.
CR: Stay with your friends over break. Don’t go home every break.
LN: Get an internship or co-op as an undergrad.
BH: Live with your best friends.
Photo Courtesy of Sylvia Stahl