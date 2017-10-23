Women’s Soccer Earns 21st A-10 Tournament Berth

By: Steve Miller – Sports Editor

For the second consecutive season, Dayton women’s soccer secured their spot in the Atlantic 10 Tournament with a win over Massachusetts in the final game of the regular season. UD defeated the Minutewomen 3-1 on the road Sunday afternoon.

They will compete as the eighth seed, traveling to LaSalle for the conference quarterfinals on Oct. 28 or 29. Only the top eight teams in the conference advance to the tournament.

In other ✈️ news…

Read more Flyer Sports news

New Man At The Top, Rick Chamberlin Gets PFL Best 56th Win

Last season, the Flyers defeated UMass at Baujan Field to win the seventh seed. They went on to win three consecutive games and the A-10 Championship to cap Coach Mike Tucker’s career.

This season, first-year head coach Eric Golz will lead the program to their 21st berth in the tournament, which accounts for every season since they entered the conference.

Dayton finished the regular season strong with two wins over Richmond and UMass, outscoring their opponents by a combined 8-2 in those two matches.

At 4-4-2, the Flyers have the same conference record as they did entering the tournament last season.

Photo by Christian Cubacub/Multimedia Editor