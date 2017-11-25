Men’s Basketball Update: Flyers Look To Zip Back Into Win Column

By: Michael Crouchley – Staff Writer

Dayton’s Men’s Basketball team will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing weekend in Charleston, South Carolina, when they take on the Akron Zips Saturday night at UD Arena.

Dayton took part in the Charleston Classic from last Thursday thru Sunday and played three games in four days. They finished 1-2 with a win over Ohio and losses to both Hofstra and Old Dominion.

Redshirt freshman forward Kostas Antetokounmpo weighed in on the tough weekend.

“I feel like both of the games we lost were because we got outrebounded,” he said. “We just need to work on boxing out and getting more physical.”

In the two losses, Dayton’s opponents combined to out-rebound the Flyers by 15 boards.

“The thing to me is just understanding how hard we have to play,” commented head coach Anthony Grant. “There’s a lot of things that when we watch film, we can take it away to make us better.”

One thing the Flyers will be hoping carries over to the rest of the season is the play of senior guard Darrell Davis. Davis is averaging 22 points per game this so far this season including a 27-point performance against Old Dominion in Sunday’s loss.

Senior forward Josh Cunningham also hasn’t slowed down since his huge opening night; he notched 18 points to go along with his 19 rebounds in the team’s win against Ohio.

“I’m really proud of the effort that Darrell and Josh were able to give, and the individual numbers that they’ve put up attribute to the work that they’ve put in on their games,” Grant said. “But I think both of those guys will tell you that the results we want are the W’s.”

If the Flyers want to bounce back, they will have to slow down Akron’s star forward, sophomore Daniel Utomi. Utomi is averaging 26 points per game and was just was just awarded MAC East Player of the Week honors after scoring 32 points in Akron’s win against over UT Martin.

The Zips, who enter the game at 2-0, will be playing their first road game of the year in Dayton. Saturday’s tip off is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports Ohio.

Photos Courtesy of Griffin Quinn/Staff Photographer and Steve Miller/Sports Editor