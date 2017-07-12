Freshman Antetokounmpo Injured In Greece
By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor
The Flyers could potentially have another huge setback coming into this season.
Dayton men’s basketball has confirmed that redshirt freshman Kostas Antetokounmpo has suffered a non-displaced fracture of his tibia while playing in Europe.
The severity of his injury has not yet been determined but Antetokounmpo will be re-examined in Athens, Greece and then again here in the states.
The 6-10 forward was training for his native country’s team in preparation for the FIBA U-20 European Championship in Crete.
Antetokounmpo signed to UD in 2016 but had to sit out last season after being ruled a partial qualifier by the NCAA.
The Flyers are burdened with numerous returning players dealing with injuries in the dawn of loosing Smith and Cooke to the NBA.
Ryan Mikesell is set to sit out the season due to double hip surgery, and Josh Cunningham, is coming off a year in which he had to overcome a serious ankle injury.
