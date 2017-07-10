Flyers Men’s Golf Fall Schedule Released

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

The Dayton men’s golf team has released their schedule for the upcoming 2017 fall season.

The men’s team ranked in the top five finishers in nine events last year, including the A-10 Championship.

“I am very excited about the upcoming season,” said coach Gip Hoagland.

“We have added two more strong events at Notre Dame and Little Rock to go along with an already strong fall schedule. The team is very excited to get out this year and to continue building the program. We have many players returning from an extremely successful 2016-17 roster. It should be a fun fall.”

Dayton will kick off the season Sept. 11-12 at the Joe Feaganes Invitational in Huntington, West Virginia.

For its only home event of the year, UD will play host to the Dayton Flyers Invitational Oct. 16-17 at the squad’s home course, NCR Country Club, according to a press release.

Admission is free and spectators are welcome.

Mimicking last year’s achievements, the Flyers would be able to participate in the 2018 A-10 Championship next spring.

For the full schedule click here.

The spring 2018 schedule will be released at a later date.

