Solar Eclipse 2017: Read This Before Looking Up

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

The country will be able to witness the Great American Eclipse in just two weeks.

For University of Dayton students and Dayton locals, the solar eclipse will begin right after 1 p.m. on Aug. 21.

The moon will take nearly three hours to cross the face of the sun, from one side to the other.

Other cities in America will see a total eclipse but Dayton will only have a partial eclipse.

Flyer News recommends watching the eclipse safely with special eclipse goggles.

NASA has advised buying goggles that “meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard,” from manufacturers such as, “Rainbow Symphony, American Paper Optics, Thousand Oaks Optical, and TSE 17.”

These goggles can be purchased online.

The last total solar eclipse that was visible in the contiguous United States was on Feb. 26, 1979.

Furthermore, the last total solar eclipse that passed over the Miami Valley was more than a thousand years ago.

Photo Courtesy of nasa.gov and unitylansing.org