Studio Ghibli Fest in US Launches With ‘My Neighbor Totoro’

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Studio Ghibli Fest kicks off across select U.S. cinemas June 25 with film “My Neighbor Totoro.”

The six-film, six month long fest will feature some of the critically acclaimed movies directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

The remaining films include, “Kiki’s Delivery Service”, “Castle In The Sky”, “Nausicaä Of The Valley Of The Wind”, “Spirited Away”, and “Howl’s Moving Castle.”

Both subbed and dubbed versions of the films will be available in theaters.

Founded in 1985 in Tokyo, Japan, with funding from Tokyo publishing company Tokuma Shoten, Studio Ghibli was the brainchild of Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata and Toshio Suzuki.

Cinemark is offering a season pass to view all six films for $60 and will be available once showtimes are announced.

Photo Courtesy of trueclassics.files.wordpress.com