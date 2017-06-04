Freeform, ABC to air Ariana Grande’s Benefit Concert

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Freeform and ABC stations will air Ariana Grande’s “One Love Manchester” benefit concert in the U.S. on Sunday. The concert will be held in Manchester, England at the Emirates Old Trafford.

Freeform will air the full concert live at 2 p.m. ET/PT, while ABC will air a one-hour special proceeding the NBA Finals.

Grande will be accompanied by Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Niall Horan and others.

More: Touching Souls With “TENDER SOULS”: PETE RG Interview

After the bombing that killed 22 people on May 22, Grande released a letter to her fans advocating for love and perseverance.

“We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win,” said Grande in her letter.

She added: “Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us.”

Read more trending A&E

“This Sunday, when Ariana Grande and her friends return to the stage, the world will stand united with families in Manchester and across the United Kingdom,” said Disney ABC Television Group president Ben Sherwood in a statement.

All net proceeds from the event will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund to raise money for the victims of the attack.

Photo Courtesy justjaredjr.com