Seniors Hit Century Mark in Flyer Win

By: Steve Boltri – Staff Writer

The senior class of Charles Cooke, Kyle Davis, Kendall Pollard and Scoochie Smith recorded its 100th win at UD in the Flyers’ 83-70 handling of George Mason Tuesday night at UD Arena.

Pollard, Xerius Williams, Cooke, Smith, and John Crosby all scored at least ten points, while Davis added nine. Five players chipped in at least five rebounds each, four players had at least three assists, two players had three blocks, and two more had three steals. The Flyers took care of the ball as well, only turning it over five times as compared to the 17 turnovers that the Patriots committed.

Crosby was a star against George Mason but has seen limited playing time this season with Smith and both Darrell and Kyle Davis playing ahead of him at guard. He however, took advantage of his 12 minutes in this game and put together the best performance of his career.

According to Coach Archie Miller, “He won us the game tonight.”

Crosby, the sophomore who facilitated the milestone victory for the seniors, said, “It means everything [for the seniors to record their 100th win]. It’s huge for the seniors to go out winning as many games as possible.”

Miller added, “To get 100 wins and keep going, hopefully, is something they should feel very proud of. There are very few classes that are able to do what they’ve done after what we’ve been through. A lot of credit this season goes to their maturity level and experience.”

The Flyers hope to “keep going” in their winning ways at Davidson, on Friday, and at home against VCU on Wed., Mar. 1. Despite clinching a double bye for the Atlantic 10 tournament with this win, the Flyers will aim to finish the season with two victories in hopes of securing the conference’s top seed, as they ultimately prepare for the NCAA tournament.

