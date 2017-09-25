Women’s Soccer Shuts Out George Mason In A-10 Home Opener

By: Kenny Kirchner – Staff Writer

In an intense Atlantic 10 home opener, Dayton women’s soccer was able to get their fourth straight shutout win at home beating George Mason 2-0, Sunday afternoon. The team’s record now stands at 6-4-1 and 1-0-1 in the conference.

The Flyers were set back a player for the majority of the game after a red card was given against defender Quincy Kellett with only 30:51 into the first half.

On top of a red card, it was a hot day for soccer with a high of 92 degrees in Dayton, but the Flyers kept their cool by working in two goals in the second half.

With 13 minutes left in the game, forward Sara Robertson scored the first goal to finally put the Flyers ahead of George Mason.

To secure the win, forward Alexis Kiehl scored the dagger with 2:45 left in the match.

It was a great performance on the defensive end by goalie Kaelyn Johns, who had eight saves in her sixth shutout of the season. The Patriots fired 19 shots throughout the game.

UD’s win comes after a 0-0 draw in their first conference match against VCU.

“We were facing a lot of adversity,” head coach Eric Golz said after the first A-10 win of the season. “So I was tremendously proud of the resolve, resiliency, and character that our team showed.”

The team will travel out to Philadelphia, Thursday to play La Salle.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Kiehl said about the upcoming action.“I think our team is getting on a good streak and ready to roll in the A-10.”

“The team does a really good job at taking each match game by game and focusing in on the present,” Golz said. “We’ll take some momentum from this, but we know we have to be very prepared heading into our next match.”

The Flyers will be back home Oct. 1 against Davison at 1 p.m. to host Military Appreciation Day. Free t-shirts will be handed out to the first 100 fans.

Photo by Christian Cubacub/Multimedia Editor