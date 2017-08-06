Wolf, Echols, Apart of 117 Flyers Named to A-10 Spring Honor Roll

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

117 Flyers were named to the 2017 spring Atlantic 10 Honor Roll Tuesday for their success in the classroom.

A total of 1,818 student-athletes earned the Commissioner’s Honor Roll distinction this year. Combined with fall semester numbers, there was a conference record of 3,581 honorees.

This broke the record held in 2015-16, of 3,377 honorees.

Flyer notables include rising juniors Margo Wolf, who led the volleyball team with 560 digs last year and Connor Echols, who had a .261 BA and led the baseball team in hits (47).

Midfielders Nick Hagenkord, who had eight points in 15 games, and Libby Leedom, second in goals (10) and points (26) only to Alexis Kiehl, were also honored.

The full list of honorees can be found here.

Photo Courtesy of udayton.edu