With 1,000 Kills, Erhahon Leads Volleyball’s Postseason Push

Senior middle blocker Amber Erhahon, who waited until one month before the college decision deadline, chose Dayton to fuel her desire to win. Since her arrival in the fall of 2014, the Flyers have done just that. Approaching the end of her senior season, the California native is looking to cap off her four-year career with a fourth straight A-10 Championship and NCAA Tournament appearance.

“The culture of the program was awesome, the girls want to win all the time, it doesn’t matter what it is,” Erhahon said. “I love UD, I don’t regret my decision one bit, I’ve had so many great memories, and so many great experiences and met so many people.”

Erhahon, who has earned consistent playing time since her freshman year, has developed into one of the league’s top players.

“Amber has worked really hard and she is very easily one of the best middles [middle blocker] that I’ve coached in my 19 years of playing,” said Tim Horsman, Dayton head coach. “She is as dynamic of a player at that position that you’ll find.”

The Flyers carry a nine-game winning streak into their most important weekend of the season as they take on A-10 opponents, Davidson (9-13) and VCU (23-2).

“For Davidson, it is about doing the little things right and coming out to play from 0-0,” Erhahon said. “For VCU, they have similar tempo and similar personnel, it is just about fighting for every single point and not letting anything touch the ground.”

Sunday’s regular-season matchup could be a preview of the A-10 Championship, as VCU and the Flyers sit atop the A-10 standings. The Flyers (8-0) and Rams (9-0) are both looking to stay undefeated in conference play.

“I think VCU is going to be a really big competitor, which is why there is so much importance to this weekend.”

Erhahon, who has 228 kills on the season, recently surpassed the 1,000 career kill mark, becoming the first player to reach this mark since Alaina Turner in 2015. Erhahon, who looks up to Turner, who graduated in 2015, as a role model, said her achievement this season was a testament to how good of a player Turner was and Turner’s leadership.

“I think personal accolades are a sign that you are doing your job, but also others around you are doing something so you can do your job, like I can’t hit if I don’t have a passer.”

In addition to hitting the 1,000 career kill mark, Erhahon earned A-10 Player of the Week for her performances in victories against in-state rival Xavier and A-10 opponent, Saint Louis. In the two-game stretch Erhahon had 22 kills, 11 blocks, and 5 digs.

“Volleyball is one of the ultimate team sports, it just means that I’m doing my job and others around me are doing their job.”

Erhahon is looking to close out her Dayton career with another A-10 Championship, but knows at this point the team still needs work to get to where they want to be.

“With our team it has to come down to our fight and our hard work. I think we are doing really well right now with those things and it’s just about sharpening skills.”

