Seniors March Off With Another First Round Loss

By: Steve Miller – Sports Editor

The winningest senior class in Dayton basketball history dropped its final game to Wichita State in the Round of 64 of the NCAA Tournament 64-68. With the exception of the constant catalyst Scoochie Smith, the UD’s seniors were virtually nullified by Wichita State’s defense.

The Shockers, though seeded at 10 in the South region, are ranked No. 19 in the country, and join Syracuse as the second-straight 10-seed to knock off the Flyers in the first round.

Dayton took a 29-27 lead into the half, but was out-rebounded 40-24 by the game’s end.

Smith, the senior point guard, got UD’s offense rolling in the first half, shelling out 18 points on six-for-10 shooting from the floor by the break. He finished the game with 25 points.

But the rest of UD’s offense never came around.

Kendall Pollard was limited to seven minutes in the first half after he picked up a couple early fouls. He scored 13 points over 23 minutes in total, but was ineffective on the glass, grabbing just two rebounds over the course of the game.

Charles Cooke, UD’s leading scorer over the last two seasons, recorded just six points in 30 minutes. He showed signs of ignition in the second half when he recorded a crowd-stirring block and later drew contact in transition. But he finished just one-for-10 from the floor.

Despite the lack of offense and ineffectiveness on the glass, the Flyers kept it close. Wichita State did not pull more than three points ahead until 5:40 remained in the second half.

Kyle Davis trimmed the deficit to three with a pair of free throws just over a minute later, but UD never closed the gap.

“I was really proud of our team,” head coach Archie Miller said in the postgame press conference. “I thought that was one of the hardest games we’ve played in a long, long time. And I think that was anyone’s game for a good portion.”

As the offense sputtered in the second half, UD kept the defense tight. They secured six steals to Wichita’s zero. The driving factor of the Flyers’ demise, though, was their inability to win the battle on the offensive end.

“We just had to step up and make shots,” Smith said after the game. “And a lot of people on our team, they couldn’t get their shots to fall, couldn’t get a flow. That’s just sometimes how the game goes.”

Wichita State certainly took pride in knocking off the Flyers, despite the fact that they are ranked higher nationally and were favored by Las Vegas’ odds.

“I want to praise Archie Miller and the Dayton Flyers and those four seniors for all they’ve done for that university, for that program and for college basketball the last four years,” Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall opened his press conference.

He ended his conference saying, “I think Dayton deserved a better draw in this tournament.”

The reality for Miller and the Flyers, though, is no more glamorous than a loss.

“I don’t think we’ve ever approached a seed in our lives,” he said. “I think we’ve always approached the team because we feel like we can beat them, felt like we could tonight. We just didn’t.”

Photos by Christian Cubacub – Multimedia Editor