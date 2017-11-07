Men’s Basketball: New-Look Flyers Defeat Ohio Dominican In Exhibition

By: James Dronzek – Staff Writer

At the University of Dayton Arena Saturday, the Flyers’ men’s basketball team defeated Ohio Dominican in their first and only preseason exhibition, 79-61.



It was the first time UD head coach Anthony Grant took the court since being hired to his position in March. This exhibition also provided fans an opportunity to get their first glance at the completed first stage of a three-part transformation of the arena, as well as a new look Flyers’ team.



“It’s awesome to be back in the arena,” said Grant, a former Dayton men’s basketball player himself. “Our veterans stepped up and gave us good leadership and momentum, while our freshmen got a good learning experience playing in this environment.”



The starting five (Josh Cunningham, Xeyrius Williams, Darrell Davis, Trey Landers and John Crosby) were the remnants of the 2016-17 team, which was depleted by graduation. But they stepped up in the opening minutes providing big runs to keep the Flyers ahead. The new cast of freshman would also get some floor time in front of an eager crowd waiting to see what the future of the program looks like.



There were plenty of bright spots for Dayton, as redshirt junior forward and captain of the team Cunningham poured in 22 points and grabbed 9 rebounds, and at many times was the catalyst for momentum swings. Davis also shined with 14 points on 5-7 shooting and four assists, and his smart plays often came at just the right moment.

Many were in awe of the 6-foot-10-inch redshirt freshman forward Kostas Antetokuonmpo, as he entered into the game to a raucous applause and didn’t disappoint. He provided two highlight reel dunks: one coming after a spin move in the post and the other finishing an alley oop jam from a lob from Landers.



Other freshman had their chance to get out in front of the sold out crowd and find their place among the team. Forward Matej Svoboda led the newcomers in scoring with 13 points, and guard Jalen Crutcher had an all-around stat line of six points, three rebounds and four assists.



“All of the freshman handled this very well,” Landers said. “Matej played really well, Jalen did a good job running the team, Jordan Davis hit some shots, and Jordan Pierce was a big presence inside.”

Such significant changes to the team did have their effects, however. As a team, the Flyers picked up 22 fouls, split right down the middle between freshmen and upperclassmen.



“The younger guys look up to us,” Cunningham said. “If they see us playing smarter and taking charge, they will follow.”



Also, the team had a tough time making shots, especially in the first half when they shot 43 percent from the field. This made it hard for the starters to get it going offensively and build a substantial lead until the second half.

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities.

“I’m still trying to find that adjustment… a lot of us are trying to find that adjustment,” Williams said. “We’ll get there.”



In the end, they came out with the win and gave a consistent effort all around, according to coach Grant.



“As we go through the season, hopefully we learn more about ourselves and our strengths that we can take advantage of and be the best version of ourselves as we prepare every game and progress over the course of the season.”



UD will open their regular season at home Nov. 10 against Ball State University.

Photo Courtesy of Griffin Quinn/Staff Photographer