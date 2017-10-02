Johns Completes Another Shutout At Baujan, WSOC Down Davidson

By: Steve Miller – Sports Editor

Not since October 2016 has Dayton’s women’s soccer team allowed a goal at Baujan Field. Goalkeeper Kaelyn Johns led her defense to extend that streak to five games Sunday afternoon in the Flyers’ 2-0 victory over Davidson.

“Yeah, we kind of know about the shutout streak, but we try to keep it out of our heads,” said Johns after the game in which she saved eight shots. “I think there’s definitely an advantage here it Dayton, it’s very hard to play on Baujan if you’re an away opponent. And I think we take pride in playing on Baujan, so we always look to get the result and win.”

The first half featured back-and-forth action between the two squads, including a couple acrobatic saves by Johns, redirecting Wildcat shots over the crossbar. She made five saves in the first 45 minutes to keep the score level.

“[Johns], to her credit, has made two or three saves a game that have been really impactful,” head coach Eric Golz said about his netminder. “Again today, she tipped two or three balls over the crossbar that were on frame and would have been goals had she not saved them.”

In other ✈️ news…Flyer Football Unable To Match San Diego

Read more Flyer Sports news

In other ✈️ news…Handle With Care: The Fragility Of The Small Market Ballclub

In the second half, the Flyers came out firing. Senior forward Alexis Kiehl got Dayton on the board in the 55th minute when she one-timed a cross from Micayla Livingston into the net.

Two minutes later, Livingston added on with her fifth goal of the season on an assist from midfielder Keagin Collie.

That was all the Flyers would need as Johns continued to hold down the fort on the defensive end.

“[We’re] happy with the result, and happy that we were able to get another win at home, another shutout,” Golz said. “We were doing some things well to allow that to happen, but I think that we’re capable of better than we showed today.”

He elaborated on the areas for improvement.

“I thought we were a little bit complacent in terms of finishing them off a little bit earlier,” he said. “The tempo were were playing at, I thought we could have had more urgency, a little more bite.”

The Flyers improve to 7-5-1 and 2-1-1 in conference and in the next week play road games at Saint Louis and Saint Joseph’s before returning home Oct. 12 against Duquesne.

“We know that the level of competition is going to be fierce for conference standings,” Golz said. “I think that we need to sharpen up a bit more, to be a little bit better prepared for that. But we’re looking forward to getting healthy this week and catching up on some things academically and then hitting the road to Saint Louis and Saint Joseph’s this weekend.”

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities.

Photo by Christian Cubacub/Multimedia Editor