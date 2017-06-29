Headlines Sports 

Indiana Coach Archie Miller Earns $24 Million in New Deal

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Former Dayton head coach Archie Miller is set to make $24 million through his seven-year deal at Indiana University.

Miller had left UD in March and accepted the position at Indiana, but contract details were not revealed until Tuesday.

According to the Associated Press, he will receive will receive a base salary of $550,000 per year and $1 million in deferred income each season.

Miller also will receive an additional $1.85 million in outside marketing and promotional income — and will get a $50,000 per year raise each year through March 2024.

Miller can earn a $250,000 bonus for winning a national championship. He can earn an additional $125,000 for a Big Ten regular-season title, reaching the Final Four and producing multiyear Academic Progress Rate scores over 950.

