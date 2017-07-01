Flyers Women’s Volleyball 2017-18 Schedule Released

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

The Dayton women’s volleyball team has released their schedule for the upcoming 2017-18 season.

Coming off of a 30-2 (14-0) season, the Flyers look to continue their success but will face tougher competition in match-ups against eight 2016 NCAA Tournament participants.

“We’re looking forward to a competitive 2017 season and believe we have a schedule that will challenge our team that returns most of the pieces that made a great run last season,” said head coach Tim Horsmon.

The Flyers home opener is set for Aug. 29 against the Ohio Bobcats at Frericks Center.

Atlantic 10 Conference play begins roughly a month later on Sept. 22 with a match against Saint Louis at Chaifetz Pavilion.

Mirroring last year’s achievements, the Flyers would be able to participate in the 2017 NCAA Tournament that begins Nov. 30.

For the full schedule click here.