Flyers Women’s Golf Fall Schedule Released

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

The Dayton women’s golf team has released their schedule for the upcoming 2017 fall season.

The women’s team ranked in the top five finishers in five events last year, including the MAAC Championship.

Dayton will kick off the season Sept. 4-5 at the Roseann Schwartz Invitational at Mill Creek Golf Course in Boardman, Ohio.

For its only home event of the fall, UD will host a single-match play against Detroit Mercy Sept. 9 at the squad’s home course, NCR Country Club, according to a UD golf press release.

Admission is free and spectators are welcome.

Mimicking last year’s achievements, the Flyers would be able to participate in the 2018 MAAC Championship next spring.

The spring 2018 schedule will be released at a later date.

Photo Courtesy of daytonflyers.com