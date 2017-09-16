Flyers Softball To Begin Fall 2017 Season Saturday

By: Caroline Flahive – Staff Writer

The Flyers softball team kicks off the 2017 fall season this Saturday at home against Findlay.

The Flyers, who went 29-27 last season, return to action this fall looking to get off to a strong start, after ending last season with two straight losses in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

“I am excited to see how we play together this fall as a team and I’m expecting us to have a strong start to the season,” said senior pitcher Manda Cash.

The fall season, which runs until the beginning of October, features six games, including a matchup against Ohio State, a squad that won nearly 40 games last season.

The Flyers will host the Flyers Fall Classic Sept. 23, where they will take on Thomas More University, a team that went 35-10 last season and Wittenberg University, who went 29-7 last season.

“Our team has had quality practices, workouts and team building sessions so we are pleased with our early progress,” said head coach Cara LaPlaca. “We look forward to showcasing strong fundamental play with an aggressive style of offense.”

The Flyers welcome six freshmen to the 2017 squad. LaPlaca has high expectations for the freshman, as they will fill the shoes of the four players Dayton lost to graduation.

“They are extremely coachable and have transitioned quickly,” said LaPlaca of the freshman.“We expect them to make solid contributions throughout the fall.”

Junior Kyle Davidson returns as catcher for the Flyers after being named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year and earned a spot on the A-10 All Conference First Team. She ranked third in the A-10 last season with 323 putouts.

Junior Lisa Tassi looks to lead the Flyers offensively in 2017 after recording 39 hits and batting .315 in the spring. After a solid freshman campaign, sophomore Mallory Kimmell looks to keep the momentum rolling and top the 16 hits and 6 RBIs she recorded last season.

The pitching staff that recorded a program-record-breaking 355 strikeouts last season is led by senior Manda Cash. Cash was named to the A-10 Conference Second Team, and recorded a single season record of 204 strikeouts which ranked 28th in the NCAA.

“This season I am looking to stay effective in the circle,” Cash said. “I want to be deceptive, keep hitters off balance, and force them to make weak contact.”

The Flyers added two coaches to their staff in the offseason. Assistant Coach Tristian Wilcox comes to the Flyers from Hillsdale College, where as an assistant coach she helped lead the team to their best finish in program history (19-5) in 2016. Francesca Carrullo, a 2016 graduate of St. John’s University, joins the staff as another assistant coach. Carrullo was a four-year member of the Red Storm softball program, where her resume includes a standout victory that led the Red Storm to their first Big East Championship.

“I am looking forward to seeing how their (the coaches’) energy and knowledge about the game will take us to the next level in the fall and spring,” said Cash about the new assistant coaches.

Saturday’s doubleheader against Findlay begins at 1 p.m. at the UD Softball Stadium, and admission is free.

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub