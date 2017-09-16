Flyers Cruise To A Shutout Win Against Ohio University

By: Michael Crouchley – Staff Writer

On paper, the Dayton Flyers Friday night matchup against in-state rival, the Ohio University Bobcats looked like a close one. Both teams entered the last non-conference game of the season with records of 3-4. But the Flyers had other ideas though, handedly taking down Ohio by a score of 3-0.

“We really wanted to put OU under pressure,” head coach Eric Golz said after the game.

“We wanted to try to create some combination play to get behind them.” From the very beginning the Flyers stuck to this game plan.

Midfielder Caroline Mink made a great chance in the 8th minute weaving through defenders, but putting the shot just wide. This was followed by a couple runs near the touchline by Nadia Pestell; she put in two enticing crosses that were barely dealt with by the OU back line.

All of the Flyers positive play finally produced a reward in the 24th minute. Alexis Kiehl took the ball from the defender near the 18-yard box and thread the ball in beautifully for Sara Robertson to poke home.

After the goal, the Bobcats looked for revenge. The rest of the first half saw the Flyers spending a lot of time near their own goal, with Ohio getting off 9 shots in the first period alone.

“We scored a goal and I think we took our foot off the gas,” said Golz.

“Being only up one goal we were kinda keeping them in the game still,” said sophomore forward Micayla Livingston about the slow end to the first half. Livingston took matters into her own hands early in the second half when she ran onto a long ball from midfielder Jordan Pauley and finished across the goal into the far corner.

“Taking my first touch inside really helped, and then making sure to get it across the goalkeeper was really big,” added Livingston.

Dayton dominated the ball for the rest of the game giving no chances of a Bobcat comeback. The cherry on top of a big win came in the 73rd minute when Kaitlynn Kiehl fired a shot from outside of the box off the bar and the rebound was tapped in by Alexis Kiehl.

“It’s nice to get a shutout after playing a couple of games where we conceded goals last weekend,” said Golz.

The Flyers will be looking to carry the momentum to Cincinnati on Sunday against Atlantic 10 rival Xavier University.

Photo Courtesy of Steve Miller