Flyer Rower Makes A10 All-Academic Team

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Flyer rower Jaclyn Franz has been named to the Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team this year.

She is one of ten rowers selected.

Franz is a senior and a member of the varsity squad. She is a four-time member of the A-10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and was named a Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association Scholar Athlete this season.

The team was chosen by a vote of the league’s rowing media relations directors to recognize student-athletes for their combined prowess in both the classroom and in the boat, according to a release.

Photo Courtesy of daytonflyers.com