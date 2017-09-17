Duquesne Bests UD Football on Family Weekend

By: Kenny Kirchner – Staff Writer

Dayton football fell 28-23 against the Duquesne Dukes Saturday in their third game this season putting the team’s record at 1-2. The Flyers were cheered on by a packed Welcome Stadium on Family Weekend to witness the hard-fought game.

Starting Flyer quarterback Kyle Kaparos completed 12 of 26 passes for 121 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, but Duquesne’s passing game made the difference at the end of the day.

Read more Flyer Sports news

Duquesne quarterback, Tommy Stuart, completed 19 of 31 attempts for 253 yards with two touchdowns, including a 58-yard score in the first quarter.

Junior safety David Leisring’s interception in the fourth quarter gave the Flyers hope for a comeback, but the Dukes were able to hold onto the win.

The highlight of the game was senior returner Christian Searles’ 71-yard punt return that tied the score in the second quarter. He capped the return with a dive into the endzone, about which he said after the game, “I thought they were going to cut me short at the one.”

This happens to be Searles’ second 71-yard punt return as a Flyer. His first was in 2015.

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities.

Two fumbles hurt the Flyers in Saturday’s contest, one just 21 yards from the end zone. Dayton head coach Rick Chamberlin said, “This was not an example of what the football team is about at all.”

Looking into next week Chamberlin said, “We’re hopeful. We start the conference now and our goal is to win the conference.” Chamberlin is familiar with winning the Pioneer Football League Championship three times as head coach for UD.

In other ✈️ news…Erhahon, Sandler, Leisring Honored by Conferences

The Flyers play at Morehead State next week at 1 p.m. for their conference opener. Morehead State (1-2) is coming off a 56-point loss against Austin Peay on Saturday.

Expect Dayton football to come out with vengeance next Saturday

The next home game for the Flyers is September 30 against San Diego.

Photo Courtesy of Griffin Quinn