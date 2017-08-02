Sports 

Cooke Signs Two-Way Contract With Pelicans

Roberto De la Rosa - Finch
By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Cooke playing in NBA Summer League.

Charles Cooke, former Dayton guard, has agreed to a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

Cooke wasn’t drafted in June but played with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Summer League where he averaged 10 points in five games.

Two-way contracts allow players to play up to 45 days in the NBA but they spend most of the season in the NBA G League (formerly the D League).

With improvement Cooke may see floor time in the NBA this season.

Photo courtesy of reviewjournal.com and bleacherreport.com

