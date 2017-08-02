Cooke Signs Two-Way Contract With Pelicans

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Charles Cooke, former Dayton guard, has agreed to a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday.

In other ✈️ news…UD Arena Transformation ‘On Schedule’ For This Fall

Cooke wasn’t drafted in June but played with the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Summer League where he averaged 10 points in five games.

In other ✈️ news…FN Speaks With New Baseball HC Jayson King

Two-way contracts allow players to play up to 45 days in the NBA but they spend most of the season in the NBA G League (formerly the D League).

Read more Flyer Sports news

With improvement Cooke may see floor time in the NBA this season.

Photo courtesy of reviewjournal.com and bleacherreport.com