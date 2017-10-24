Opinion: Use #MeToo And Let’s End Sexual Assault Together With More Voices

By: Katie Sheehan – Staff Writer

Let’s talk about the movement that has flown past Twitter and is now all over the news, in the sports world, recognized by the UN and even on Ellen.

After an anonymous woman accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault earlier this month, more than 40 women have gone public with accusations of sexual assault or harassment.

While removing Harvey Weinstein from Hollywood is ideal for women with accusations against him, the movement continues to grow.

In the midst of the allegations facing Weinstein, Alyssa Milano tweeted inviting women who have been sexually abused or harassed to respond by tweeting ‘#MeToo’ so that we could all get a picture of the immensity of the problem.

Tweeting or posting ‘#MeToo’ allows women and men to acknowledge the situation and elaborate if they feel inclined. For some, it is the first time they have shared their story.

Often times women and men who have been sexually abused or harassed don’t speak out because they worry people won’t believe them. Or they worry about the shame or guilt that might come with admitting what happened.

Further, it’s not about wanting sympathy. It’s about wanting to be heard. Victims of assault need to be heard so healing can happen. But women and men who have been sexually abused or harassed aren’t the only ones needing healing. The whole world needs it.

The more voices heard and stories shared, the more impactful the movement will be. If you see someone post ‘#MeToo’ on social media, offer support. If a loved one comes to you in need, listen. Let’s end this, together.

Photos Taken from pcwallart.com and mashable.com