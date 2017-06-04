Campus 

UD’s Online Program Ranked Third Nationwide

Roberto De la Rosa - Finch 259 Views
Email E-mail

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

The SR Education Group has ranked the University of Dayton third nationwide in the 2017 List of Accredited Online Christian Colleges.

Dayton is only below Gonzaga University and Messiah College as a resource for students looking for a faith-based education, according to a press release.

Read more Flyer Campus news

The SR Education Group, founded in 2004, strives to create authoritative online resources for students seeking an online education program that best suits their budget and career aspirations, according to a press release.

The group rates UD’s online program with an academic strength of 70 percent, only four percent lower than Gonzaga.

UD was also ranked 20th in group’s list of 2017 Most Affordable Online Christian Colleges.

Photo courtesy prweb.com, twitter.com, udayton.edu

You May Also Like

New Apps Update UD Culture

fn_admin 0

President Obama’s Letter to Congress Proposes AUMF

fn_admin 0

Colloquium celebrates Native American culture, activism

fn_admin Comments Off on Colloquium celebrates Native American culture, activism