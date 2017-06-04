UD’s Online Program Ranked Third Nationwide

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

The SR Education Group has ranked the University of Dayton third nationwide in the 2017 List of Accredited Online Christian Colleges.

Dayton is only below Gonzaga University and Messiah College as a resource for students looking for a faith-based education, according to a press release.

The SR Education Group, founded in 2004, strives to create authoritative online resources for students seeking an online education program that best suits their budget and career aspirations, according to a press release.

The group rates UD’s online program with an academic strength of 70 percent, only four percent lower than Gonzaga.

UD was also ranked 20th in group’s list of 2017 Most Affordable Online Christian Colleges.

Photo courtesy prweb.com, twitter.com, udayton.edu