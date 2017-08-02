UD Arena Transformation ‘On Schedule’ For This Fall

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

UD Arena is nearly halfway through its first phase of the Transform UD Arena project and Monday, Flyer News got to get an inside look at the progress.

Scott DeBolt, senior associate athletics director and director of UD Arena, allowed FN to enter the arena and provided updates on how the renovation was going.

While in the arena, workers were bracing the center of the roof structure primarily in preparation for the new four-sided, center-hung video board.

Once the center board is hung, the use of the four boards will be re-evaluated over the next year.

Former offices by the 200 level seating were knocked out to begin installing platforms for the new four corner terrace suites. These suites will have a deck for standing, tabletops along with fixed seating.

The project is being paid for through privately funded philanthropy, corporate sponsorships, external private and business partnerships, but also ticket revenue.

According to the project’s site, ticket prices will increase “periodically over time based on number of home games, opponents, and other associated factors involved with scheduling.”

“It’s kind of phased in over the three years. Every five years we do a new seat license and this was our fifth year,” said DeBolt. “We’re actually extending [seat license] out seven years so it’s not as much.”

All old seats will be thrown out and replaced with new Irwin made seats with cup holders over the next three phases.

Other improvements in this phase include:

Upgrade courtside and press seating areas

Updated and added Americans with Disabilities Act seating

New LED ribbon boards on the fascia of Spectrum Flight Deck and suites

Move TV broadcast area from Southeast to Northeast corner of Arena

Upgrade Arena bowl audio system and broadcast infrastructure

Upgrade arena infrastructure and dewatering pumps

Begin exterior structures for future phases

For more info on ticket pricing click here and for the transformation process click here.