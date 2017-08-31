Timothy’s Bar Files For $300,000 Building Permit

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Timothy’s Bar is planning for more changes after a building permit was filed for renovation work at the late night hangout on Brown Street.

A building permit was filed with the city of Dayton for $300,000 in alterations at the 1818 Brown St. building.

This is not the first time Tim’s, as often referred to, has changed its looks. Last year, the exterior was renovated along with the addition of a patio.

The bar’s Facebook page alluded to this change last year stating:

“This is just the first phase of our plan to grow along with the UD community. Details on our second floor expansion coming soon.”

The building permit for the alterations was filed by Dayton-based MODA4 Design. While the permit said project is $300,000 of work, the total investment represented by a construction project is often different than what is listed on the permit.

Regular’s At Tim’s (Rats) can look forward to another change and with that, perhaps a different atmosphere when completed.

