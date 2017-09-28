Hurricane Relief For Puerto Rico, Students Set Up Donation Drop-Offs

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Hurricane Maria did not ravage its way through Lowes Street and demolish The Deli.

It did not break the glass panes of the RecPlex or flood the fountain in front of Kennedy Union.

Still, it hit home with the university students that have friends and family in Puerto Rico.

Although Maria may not have directly affected the majority of this campus, UD students from Puerto Rico are providing a route to get involved.

From Wednesday to Saturday, students and faculty can donate supplies–basic necessities–at drop-off stations. Items such as, first aid supplies, canned food, bottled water, feminine and baby care, garbage bags, batteries (mostly C and D) and flashlights can be dropped off at these locations:

Residence Halls

Kennedy Union

Alumni Hall 101

Roesch Library

461 Kiefaber

Art Street

Rike Center 212

There will also be a big drop-off event Sunday, Oct. 1, in ‘C parking lot’ from 2:00-5:00 p.m. The flyer is located below.

A local Brown Street mexican restaurant, El Rancho Grande, is also taking part in donating.

If you purchase anything Wednesday, a percentage of the sales generated will be allocated towards a GoFundMe managed by an organization “Unidos por Puerto Rico” created by the first lady of Puerto Rico, Beatriz Rosello, according to an El Rancho Facebook post.

These funds will be utilized towards purchasing and distributing articles of need for those who are in desperate need of them, according to the post.

It has been a week since Maria made its way through the caribbean island and millions are still without power and water.

Nearly half the 3.4 million residents do not have running water and roughly 97 percent are without power, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló told CNN.

Flyer News encourages everyone, including ourselves, to find a way to give to those in need, especially when we have items to spare.

Photo Courtesy of Office of Multicultural Affairs at UD