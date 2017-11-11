“Halfway 2 Daytona” Was Celebrated With Free Hotel Spots And Trips

By: Liz Kyle – News Editor

Although the cold breezes and emergence of winter coats are slowly making an appearance on campus, the Dayton 2 Daytona committee made it feel like it was sunny and 75.

On Wednesday, the committee celebrated the halfway point of the annual Dayton 2 Daytona trip, a tradition that has been celebrated by UD students for over 30 years. The event brings 2,000 upperclassmen together for a week of pool parties, concerts, club events and general relaxation in Daytona Beach, Florida, according to D2D’s website.

The day was filled with Daytona inspired events, kicking off with free Bill’s donuts and coffee outside of Humanities at 8 a.m. Students who showed up to the event had their name entered into a raffle for a first hotel spot.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., students played traditional arcade games, such as ring toss and plinko, on KU field. Winners of the games were placed in a raffle for their choice of a free trip, first hotel or merchandise bag. During passing periods, members of the committee threw free Dayton 2 Daytona themed sunglasses and t-shirts off KU’s balcony to eager students waiting below. The committee even gave Willy Wonka a run for his money by giving away corn dogs, one with a golden ticket inside to represent a free trip and two with a silver ticket inside to represent first hotel spots.

Other events included heads or tails competitions on KU field, corn dog eating contest at Art Street and a “Daytona Idol” karaoke contest. A big hit was the hunt for the “Daytona man.” Two committee members ran around campus dressed in green morph suits and students raced to find them in order to win Daytona themed prizes.

Throughout the day, the committee gave away a total of 11 first hotel spots and six free trips to students.

Maggie McGauran, D2D’s vice president of marketing, thought the day was a success.

“I’m looking forward to planning a trip for everyone with my other committee members,” McGauran said. “We have a great group this year and we all work really well together. We’re so excited to get everyone pumped for Daytona!”

Photo Courtesy of Dayton 2 Daytona committee