Flyer Enterprises’ Newest Endeavor Heritage Coffeehouse Opens

By: Julia Bonfiglio – Staff Writer

Located next to St. Mary’s Hall, the Heritage Center, a space formerly dedicated to artifacts, photographs and multimedia displays that brought University of Dayton’s history to life, has been rejuvenated. The space has been transformed into a coffeehouse. With hopes of blending together UD’s rich history and a nice cup of coffee, the Heritage Coffeehouse is one place on campus that has embraced community as their founding principle.

The coffeehouse was conceptualized and made possible by the University of Dayton Alumni Association. They approached Flyer Enterprises and entrusted them to transform a space that was not being utilized to its full potential into a haven where there will surely be plenty of traffic for years to come. The coffeehouse is a place where “community” can flourish as it’s bright and cheerful interior inspires fellowship and conversation.

This new, student-run establishment is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The Heritage Coffeehouse is also available to be rented out for private events after 4:30 p.m.

Peter Hansen, a senior at the University of Dayton and the director of marketing for the Heritage Coffeehouse, describes the uniqueness of the establishment when he says, “Heritage Coffeehouse differs from other organizations on campus because we have more emphasis on our quality and process.”

That’s not the only aspect that sets this coffeehouse apart from others. The Heritage Coffeehouse also offers an impressive selection of drinks and baked goods. This includes noteworthy drinks such as; “The Dirty Chai,” “White Hot Chocolate,” and a “Matcha Latte.” However, the delicious selection of treats doesn’t stop there. The exceptional coffeehouse also hosts a French press coffee machine and baked goods provided fresh daily by the multiple award winning local bakery, Boosalis. Gluten-free options such as coconut macaroons with a scrumptious chocolate bottom are also readily available.

Speaking of indulgences, the Heritage Coffeehouse is the only place on campus to serve freshly shaken iced teas. In order to enjoy these wonderful goods, hungry customers can pay with cash, credit or Flyer Express.

If the exceptional pastries and beverages aren’t enough to tempt you, the positive vibes and cheeriness of the Heritage Coffeehouse are guaranteed to draw you in. As business takes off, conversations will be inspired, friendships will bloom and community will thrive within its homey walls. The Heritage Coffeehouse is a great place to keep in mind whenever a craving for sweet treats and camaraderie strikes. Visit the Heritage Coffeehouse today and get a taste of UD.

Photo Courtesy of Sylvia Stahl.