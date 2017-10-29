Sweets Flavor Combos & Rubber Duckies Dressed Like Dracula At Duck Donuts Opening On Brown

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities.

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

“If you’re trying to go undercover for Bill’s [Donut Shop], you’re not doing a very good job,” said Todd Roberts, a Duck Donuts store owner, as I approached the register with a Canon camera and dressed in my favorite grey Bill’s hoodie.

I chuckled “no, I’m not,” and realized that the comment encapsulated the fun atmosphere I felt when I first entered the shop.

The sky blue walls contrasted by hot pink paneling and cardinal red hats and aprons. T-shirts of a cartoon duck saying ‘I don’t do mornings…I do Duck Donuts.’ And rubber duckies on coffee mugs.

My chuckling continued as I glanced at a picture of the donut concoctions presented to me in front of the cashier. Similar (but not quite as eccentric) to their reanimated neighbors on Brown Street, Duck Donuts provides some tasty combinations.

Maple coated icing with chopped bacon sprinkled on top.

Chocolate icing, graham cracker toppings and a marshmallow drizzle, identical to s’mores with a hole.

Strawberry icing with peanuts.

Cinnamon sugar with a vanilla drizzle.

(And this one made me melt because you’re not supposed to put these two things together, but oh my god it was good) chocolate icing, Oreo crumbles, and two wiggly gummy worms.

The combinations didn’t stop there because along with featured donuts, there is a made-to-order option with a “duckzillion” flavor combinations.

I ordered a half-dozen and by the time I got back to the Flyer News office, ate a half-dozen.

The plain vanilla cake donut is great on its own, and their blend of flavors will keep you reaching for another in the box.

Now, I won’t stuff my Bill’s sweater deep into my closet, but a Duck’s Donut shirt is definitely worth purchasing.

Price: $ – –

Location: 1200 Brown St Suite 115 (In between Cassano’s and Fifth Third Bank)

Hours: 6:30 a.m. – 7 p.m., Everyday

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

There’s no seating, and this place has the potential to get crowded.

There are no ‘Order Here’ or ‘Pick Up Here’ signs. People were confused about who had already ordered upon entering and where the line began.

Besides donuts?: Coffee, Donut breakfast sandwiches (egg and cheese, sausage-egg-and-cheese and bacon-egg-and-cheese) and Donut sundaes. There are no gluten-free donuts at this time.

Photos Courtesy of Roberto De La Rosa-Finch