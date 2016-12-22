Porch Profile: The Men of 112 Evanston
By: Rose Rucoba – Porch Correspondent
FN: How did you meet?
Matthew Miles: Joe, Jake, Jack and I lived together at 2 Adele. I lived with Conor sophomore year. He transferred from his sixth school.
Conor Pausche: I’ve been to THREE, alright.
MM: He lived in VWK and that’s how we met. He was a random roommate.
Jack Reese: Joe and I met in high school.
CP: Jack, Jake, and Joe have lived together since sophomore year.
FN: If you could give everyone in your house a superlative, what would it be?
Joe White: Matt’s would be best smile.
MM: Conor—most spontaneous buyer! I’d say… Jake and Joe are the couple that never was.
Jacob Murr and JW: I don’t like that! No way.
CP: Joe’s would be most likely to peer pressure.
JW: Mine would be most likely to stay in hometown.
FN: What’s on your bucket list?
JR: I would say mine is to win the intramural championship. I’ve gotten very close before, but I haven’t sealed the deal yet.
JW: I’d say mine is to go back to Bargo’s and do karaoke on a Thursday night.
JM: Mine would be…to win the PDL. PDL is a dart league we started on Thursday nights.
CP: Go to Tim’s for the first time.
MM: I already have an intramural championship, so I would say…win a free trip to Daytona. That’s good.
FN: If you were all back for a 10 year reunion, what would everyone be up to?
JW: Jake would be living with John Calipari and his family, babysitting his kids.
Matt would be the CEO for Under Armour. Conor would be living on a lake in Montana.
MM: Jake Murr— Living in Kentucky, making his own bourbon, while forever hating stools. Joe White— married to his college sweetheart Margaret Devine with their 90 cats. #teamdogs
JW: Jack would be in the Professional Darts League making millions of dollars.
MM: Conor Pausche— Living on the water, still making questionable online purchases, and procrastinating by looking at cars.
JW: I would be coaching a CYO team to a basketball national championship.
MM: Jack Reese— watching NBA basketball and teaching his baby boy how to take his time around the three-point line. Me— trying to takeover Phil Knight’s status at Nike.
FN: What is your spirit animal and why?
MM: I’m a cheetah. Just because I’m super fast.
JR: I’m taking a quiz right now to see what my spirit animal is.
JM: I’m from Kentucky, so racehorse will do for me. I can’t think of anything else.
JW: You can put me down as a housecat. I like attention—that can be the reason. I’m curious. Can you put my reason is because I’m curious?
MM: Conor says he’s a sloth because he spends all his time on the couch.
JR: I’d say I’m a lion—heart of a lion. Matt doesn’t agree with it though…Oh! I got tiger, so not far off!
FN: What is your most embarrassing moment at UD?
MM: Can we focus on just one person?
JM, JW, JR, CP: No!
JM: For me, falling off a barstool.
MM: For Conor just put “Conor can’t close.”
JW: Jack’s could be trying to take a charge for a girl at a pickup basketball game and not getting the call.
JM: The first time we met Joe was…we were doing laundry the next day…
JW: The next day I was doing laundry and several people came up to me and said, “Oh. I’m glad to see you’re alright” and I didn’t know who they were.
MM: I got mine. I thought the TV remote was my contact eye solution so I was digging in my eye to try and find my contact.
FN: Do you have any advice for underclassmen?
JW: Drink plenty of Mad Dog…once you’re 21.
JR: Get as involved as possible.
JM: Mine would be to start a band.
MM: “Make moves and set the groundwork early.”
CP: Transfer at MOST once. To be clear I’ve only been to three different schools.
MM: We should say something about the food.
JM: Learn to cook before you come to college.
