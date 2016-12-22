Porch Profile: The Men of 112 Evanston

Share this Follow

By: Rose Rucoba – Porch Correspondent

FN: How did you meet?

Matthew Miles: Joe, Jake, Jack and I lived together at 2 Adele. I lived with Conor sophomore year. He transferred from his sixth school.

Conor Pausche: I’ve been to THREE, alright.

MM: He lived in VWK and that’s how we met. He was a random roommate.

Jack Reese: Joe and I met in high school.

CP: Jack, Jake, and Joe have lived together since sophomore year.

FN: If you could give everyone in your house a superlative, what would it be?

Joe White: Matt’s would be best smile.

MM: Conor—most spontaneous buyer! I’d say… Jake and Joe are the couple that never was.

Jacob Murr and JW: I don’t like that! No way.

CP: Joe’s would be most likely to peer pressure.

JW: Mine would be most likely to stay in hometown.

FN: What’s on your bucket list?

JR: I would say mine is to win the intramural championship. I’ve gotten very close before, but I haven’t sealed the deal yet.

JW: I’d say mine is to go back to Bargo’s and do karaoke on a Thursday night.

JM: Mine would be…to win the PDL. PDL is a dart league we started on Thursday nights.

CP: Go to Tim’s for the first time.

MM: I already have an intramural championship, so I would say…win a free trip to Daytona. That’s good.

FN: If you were all back for a 10 year reunion, what would everyone be up to?

JW: Jake would be living with John Calipari and his family, babysitting his kids.

Matt would be the CEO for Under Armour. Conor would be living on a lake in Montana.

MM: Jake Murr— Living in Kentucky, making his own bourbon, while forever hating stools. Joe White— married to his college sweetheart Margaret Devine with their 90 cats. #teamdogs

JW: Jack would be in the Professional Darts League making millions of dollars.

MM: Conor Pausche— Living on the water, still making questionable online purchases, and procrastinating by looking at cars.

JW: I would be coaching a CYO team to a basketball national championship.

MM: Jack Reese— watching NBA basketball and teaching his baby boy how to take his time around the three-point line. Me— trying to takeover Phil Knight’s status at Nike.

FN: What is your spirit animal and why?

MM: I’m a cheetah. Just because I’m super fast.

JR: I’m taking a quiz right now to see what my spirit animal is.

JM: I’m from Kentucky, so racehorse will do for me. I can’t think of anything else.

JW: You can put me down as a housecat. I like attention—that can be the reason. I’m curious. Can you put my reason is because I’m curious?

MM: Conor says he’s a sloth because he spends all his time on the couch.

JR: I’d say I’m a lion—heart of a lion. Matt doesn’t agree with it though…Oh! I got tiger, so not far off!

FN: What is your most embarrassing moment at UD?

MM: Can we focus on just one person?

JM, JW, JR, CP: No!

JM: For me, falling off a barstool.

MM: For Conor just put “Conor can’t close.”

JW: Jack’s could be trying to take a charge for a girl at a pickup basketball game and not getting the call.

JM: The first time we met Joe was…we were doing laundry the next day…

JW: The next day I was doing laundry and several people came up to me and said, “Oh. I’m glad to see you’re alright” and I didn’t know who they were.

MM: I got mine. I thought the TV remote was my contact eye solution so I was digging in my eye to try and find my contact.

FN: Do you have any advice for underclassmen?

JW: Drink plenty of Mad Dog…once you’re 21.

JR: Get as involved as possible.

JM: Mine would be to start a band.

MM: “Make moves and set the groundwork early.”

CP: Transfer at MOST once. To be clear I’ve only been to three different schools.

MM: We should say something about the food.

JM: Learn to cook before you come to college.

