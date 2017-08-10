Disney And Netflix Are Set To Part Ways

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

There will be no more ‘Netflix and chill’ with Disney as the two companies are parting ways.

In Disney’s earnings reports released Tuesday, the company stated they will end its distribution deal to launch its own streaming service in 2019.

Read more trending A&E

Netflix bingers will not immediately lose all Disney content, as the deal won’t expire until 2019.

The same year “Toy Story 4,” the live-action version of “The Lion King,” and “Frozen 2” are set to be released.

But, you will still be able to watch your shows and Disney favorites that are already available on the service until then.

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities.

And don’t worry too much users of the force, according to The Verge, Netflix users should be able to stream the next two Star Wars movies, but will miss out on the final installment.

The entertainment giant will also launch its own ESPN video streaming service in early 2018. Content from MLB, MLS, NHL, and more will be featured through the service.

In other ✈️ news…OP Editor’s Best Song Releases Of July

Disney CEO Bob Iger said on a conference call Wednesday that “these announcements mark the beginning of what will be an entirely new growth strategy for the company.”

Disney is buying a majority ownership of BAM Tech, a major streaming company, for $1.58 billion in order to power these services, according to CNBC.

Photo Courtesy of wallpapersafari.com and 1000logos.net