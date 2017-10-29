Art Prayer Provides Safe, Creative Outlet For Reflection

By: Emily Battaglia – Contributing Writer

When many people think of art, they don’t necessarily associate their faith life with it. Sophomores Danielle Villhard and Elyse McMahon, however, have found a way to connect the two and facilitate a unique, faith-sharing experience called art prayer.

Every meeting with the Art Prayer Group is centered around a different theme. Participants are asked to take 40 minutes to reflect upon a prompt and then pray in the form of art. A variety of materials and mediums are available for those in attendance; and after working independently, group members are asked to share their artwork if they feel inclined.

“I wanted to lead art prayer so both introverted and extroverted people could have a creative, safe space to grow together,” McMahon said. “I think everyone needs a break in their day and art prayer has proven to be a break where people can grow closer to God.”

Both Villhard and McMahon emphasized that the sharing portion of art prayer is meant to be judgment-free, and is not a time to praise or critique people’s work. More importantly, it is a time dedicated to thoughtful reflection and intentional time with God.

The group always welcomes new participants and meets every Thursday at 8 p.m. in Liberty Hall room 008.



Photos Courtesy of Emily Battaglia