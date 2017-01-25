The Trump era begins under the call of America First

Share this Follow

By: Mason Di Palma – News Editor

On Friday, January 20th Donald J. Trump capped off his historical run, being officially sworn in as our nation’s 45th President. Among the chilly overcast skies of Washington DC, President Trump addressed the people of the United States rallying citizens behind his message of “America First.”

Looking out across the National Mall on Capitol Hill, President Trump stated that “We are transferring power from Washington DC and giving it back to you the people.” The crowd dressed in their signature red Make America Great Again ball caps, erupt in praise and cheer-looking up at the man that will now lead them through a journey that he promises will result in “getting the job done.”

As the rain started to fall, the message did not change. The President, as he did in his historical rise, took a few stabs at the establishment. Trump stated, “Washington flourished but the people did not share its wealth, and their triumphs were not your triumphs.” People cheered, nodded in agreement and some even let a tear escape from their eyes.

The crowd largely very supportive of the president’s calls for unity got hostile at times, especially when former First Lady and Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, appeared on the big screen. Clinton, of course, was the first lady to our nation’s 42nd President Bill Clinton who was also in attendance. The hostility and anger still rested with most of these supporters as chants of boo and “Lock her up” emerged from the crowd that consisted of millions stretching way beyond Capitol Hill.

Among all the happiness of those celebrating the inauguration , the streets of Washington DC became hectic and out of hand as anti-Trump protesters filled the streets, in an attempt to make their voices heard and to challenge the vision of the new president . Police assembled in riot gear as tear gas was released, in an effort to clear the streets and keep people safe.

Signs of “Not my President” and “F**K Trump” collided with faces of hope and elation. Streets, filled with police and military personnel, had shades of a war zone, not a peaceful celebration. People are on edge and nervous about this presidency because of the divisive campaign season.

For all those of doubt and those searching for direction, Trump gazed out at his crowd and stated, “I will fight for you with every breath in my body.” The people of this great nation are at a war with its leaders and elected officials, for unity seems to be a dream at this moment, a dream that President Trump wants to turn into a reality.

Among the many politicians and other public figures who were absent on this day, our very own Marc Czeulvich was present as he said he would be. Czeulvich said, “I can’t believe I am actually here, I don’t care that I am running on fumes I wouldn’t miss this.” Czeulvich was the leader of the student organized group called UD Students for Trump that spent many hours knocking on doors, making phone calls and other volunteer efforts in the Montgomery County area that campaigned, for now, President Trump.

As Trump wrapped up his address and watched the sun peek through the clouds he delivered a conclusion to start a new beginning. Trump stated, “This is your moment and it belongs to you, January 20, 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again.”

As we say goodbye to President Obama and welcome in President Trump, the next four years are now in the hands of the people, as simultaneous chants of “Make America Great Again” conclude the address, it’s now up to the people because on this day “It’s going to be America first.”