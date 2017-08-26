Women’s Volleyball Drops Season Opener

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

University of Dayton Volleyball fell to Cal Poly, 3-0, at Holiday Inn Express Invitational in its season-opening match Friday afternoon.

This marks only the second time in 10 years that the volleyball squad has lost their season opening match.

Senior Jessica Sloan led the Flyer attack with 12 kills while senior Amber Erhahon posted a .500 hitting percentage with eight kills on 14 attempts to one error.

Junior Margo Wolf tallied 10 digs and senior Jane Emmenecker set 21 assists to go with eight digs.

The Invitational is hosted by Northern Illinois at NIU’s Convocation Center.

The Flyers will square off against the host Huskies tonight at 8:30 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Christian Cubacub