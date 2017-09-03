Women’s Soccer Nets A Wet Win Over Marshall

By: Brendan Zdunek – Staff Writer

Friday was a wet, cold and gloomy day as the rain remnants of from Hurricane Harvey hit the Dayton area. Through the elements, the Dayton Flyers women’s soccer team defeated Marshall, 3-0, in a game that was moved up five hours due to later inclement weather.

The first half of the game was mostly defensive as Marshall had only three shots on goal, Dayton had just two. Each of those was saved by the goalkeepers, Megan Bonelli of Marshall and Kaelyn Johns of Dayton.

Flyer head coach Eric Golz commented on the slow offensive start for UD.

“We started pretty lethargic and pretty slow. We lacked some execution and some urgency in the first half,” Golz said.

Despite the offensive’s lethargy early, the goalkeeping of Johns kept the team in the game.

“I felt I did a good job of keeping my team in it,” said Johns after the game. “I know the first half I was just trying to adjust to the speed of the game and the weather. I knew that if we got to the halftime with zero goals, we would have a shot to win this game later on.”

The tables turned in second half.

During 72nd minute, Flyer midfielder Madeleine Morrissey of Dayton broke the tie with her first goal of the year. Then, 13 seconds later, forward Micayla Livingston, who actually assisted on the first goal, connected for the Flyers again.

Soon after, in the 80th minute, forward Sara Robertson scored on a header, extending the Flyer’s advantage to 3-0. Eventually, that would be the final score, bringing the squad’s record to 2-2.

After starting the season 0-2, UD’s two home wins have returned the team to .500. Despite the recent success, there is still much work to be done.

“I think we’re obviously still very much a work-in-progress,” Golz said. “We’ve gotten a little bit better and made some improvements in terms of the style that we want to try to produce and in some of the ideas that we’re trying to develop in training. We’re still very much a work-in-progress and still have a lot of room to grow.”

The next game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Sunday, gives the Flyers another chance to improve and mold into the team they hope to be.

Photo courtesy of Steve Miller/Sports Editor