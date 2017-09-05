Women’s Basketball Program Adds Transfer From South Carolina

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Women’s basketball added a young transfer to their program from reigning national champion South Carolina on Friday.

Read more Flyer Sports news

Araion Bradshaw, a 5-foot-6 sophomore point guard from Boston, will redshirt the 2017-18 season and make her debut a season from now. She has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Araion brings so much to our program and I am absolutely thrilled to welcome her to our family,” said Dayton coach Shauna Green in a press release. “She is a point guard who can facilitate, score and takes pride in defending the ball. Having won a national championship last year, she brings a championship mentality that is critical to our program as we continue to build.”

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities.

Bradshaw ranked 33rd in the nation in 2016, according to the ESPN HoopGurlz rankings. She was a five-star recruit who ranked 10th in the nation at point guard.

In other ✈️ news…UD Basketball Red And Blue Game Cancelled

As a freshmen, Bradshaw appeared in 24 games and averaged 0.9 points in 6.6 minutes per game.

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub