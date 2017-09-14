Volleyball Sweeps IUPUI on Taco Tuesday

By: Brendan Zdunek – Staff Writer

It was Tuesday night at Frericks Center, and not only does that mean Flyer volleyball, but also Taco Tuesday. As an incentive to come cheer on the team, Red Scare decided to give out free tacos before the game and many fans did indeed show up for the tacos and, more importantly, a Dayton win.

“[The tacos] were actually my idea when we were thinking about themes for the game,” said Olivia Jez-Belden, the volleyball chair for Red Scare. “Tacos and Tuesday just went together.”

All the fans that came out for the food and the game were able to see a good one as the Flyers swept the IUPUI Jaguars, 3-0, their third consecutive sweep. With this win, their record is improved to 7-4 near the end of a tough non-conference schedule.

“I think we did okay. I think we made a lot of mental errors. We made too many mistakes and gave up too many runs, but I’m glad we found a way to win,” said head coach Tim Horsmon after the game.

In the first set, the Jaguars kept pace with the Flyers, tying it 10-10 after 20 serves. But UD started to pull away and wound up with a 25-20 victory.

Now, in the second set, the Jaguars jumped ahead and got an early lead. In spite of that, the Flyers went on a 6-1 scoring run near the end and took the lead at 22-21. After giving up one more point, they would win the second set at 25-22.

The play was tight for almost all of the third set with multiple ties and lead changes, but the Flyers were still able to hold their handle on the lead and close the set out at 25-21, completing the sweep.

Helping lead the team to victory was senior outside hitter Jessica Sloan. She attacked hard in this game as she had 41 attempts and managed to get 14 kills out of those tries.

“Well, I am coming off a bit of an injury,” explained Sloan after the game. “I know I was frustrated in earlier matches because I wasn’t jumping as well so I wasn’t hitting as well as I could have been. But I think Jane [Emmenecker’s] setting was perfect today and so was Margo [Wolf’s].”

Up next, the volleyball team has the Ohio State Buckeye Invitational over the weekend in which they’ll play Northern Illinois, Western Kentucky, and 25th-ranked Ohio State–a competitive weekend for the team.

“I think those are three really good teams,” said Horsmon. “We’re going to have play well and we’re going to have to do a lot of things better than we did tonight [against IUPUI].”

As the Flyers’ tough non-conference schedule is coming to an end, this upcoming weekend should be a good test of the capabilities of the squad and how far they can expect to go this year.

Photo by Steve Miller/Sports Editor