Volleyball Seniors Celebrate Victory Over Fordham

By: Kenny Kirchner – Staff Writer

In an exciting match on Senior Day, Dayton volleyball beat the Fordham Rams 3-1. The Flyers’ record improved to 20-7 overall and 11-1 in the Atlantic 10. The Rams are now at 12-14 and 4-9 in the conference.

Fordham won the second set of the match 25-18, but Dayton was able to keep focus through the next two sets to win in four total sets.

Amber Erhahon, senior middle blocker, said, “The second set we dropped out a little just intensity wise, but other than that we were very focused, came out strong in sets one, three, and four.”

Erhahon led the team with 12 kills and eight digs. Both senior Jessica Sloan and junior Kendyll Brown reached-double digit total kills with 11 each.

Laura Hubacek, Jane Emmenecker, Maggie Schutter, Erhahon and Sloan were all honored before the game as part of the Senior Day ceremony. That celebration continued with the win.

“Wins are always good at home. We’ve got a bunch of great seniors so you’re really excited for the game, but you’re also sad because it’s the last day here for them,” said head coach Tim Horsmon. “We just have to dig down here in the last couple weeks, get a little bit better and see what we can to when we get to the A-10 tournament.”

Looking ahead to the final stretch of the season, Erhahon said, “We’ve been working really hard as a team building chemistry. I think our team has come together day by day getting one percentage better. I think we’re heading for big things.”

Dayton have now won two straight after Friday’s sweep of Rhode Island.

The Flyers have just two games left in the regular season. Dayton will play the George Washington Colonials Friday at 4 p.m. in Washington, D.C. The Colonials are 6-6 in conference play so far. UD will then head south to face George Mason Saturday at 5 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Vignesh Krishnaraja