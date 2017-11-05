Volleyball: Flyers Bounce Back From Loss With Dominant Sweep Of Rhode Island

By: Caroline Flahive – Staff Writer

Dayton volleyball took the first game of the weekend doubleheader in straights sets against University of Rhode Island. UDVB bounced back from their first A-10 loss in 46 matchups against VCU, to sweep the Rams on Friday night (25-9, 25-19, 25-12).

The Flyers (19-7, 10-1 A-10) easily handled Rhode Island (10-14, 5-7 A-10) from the start as they only allowed 9 points in the first set. The Rams hung around at the start of the second set, but seven straight points by the Flyers gave them the push needed to take the victory.

“I think it was a must needed moment for this team,” said junior outside hitter Lauren Bruns. “I think we played really really hard tonight. I think we played really aggressive and played for each other.”

Friday’s victory was the second time this season the Flyers defeated the Rams in straight sets.

Bruns led the Flyers with 13 kills, while fellow outside hitter Jessica Sloan had 12 kills on the night. Sloan also recorded 3 aces and 4 digs.

Senior middle blocker Amber Erhahon is making the most of her final weekend of regular season play at home, recording a .786 hitting percentage and 5 blocks.

“I think they showed up and I think they got better today,” said head coach Tim Horsmon of his players performance in the victory.

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities.

This weekend marks the end of regular season play for the Flyers at the Frericks Center. Following a home match on Sunday, they have two more A-10 matchups against George Mason and George Washington. After a dominating performance against the Rams Friday night, the Flyers are hoping it translates into playing for their fourth straight A-10 Conference Championship.

“Our blocking is huge, we were getting used a lot on Sunday and I think today we did a really good job of slowing them down,” Bruns said. “Overall the defensive effort, that’s huge for us. That’s always what Dayton’s been known for. So I think we really need to pick it up there and focus on that for the rest of the year.”

This win means more after the five-set affair against the conference leader Sunday where VCU prevailed 3-2 (25-21, 23-25, 18-25, 25-22, 11-15).

“I think it was a big week for us to see how we were going to recover, how we were going to attack this week in practice and I think our kids they want to do well and this was a wake up call,” Horsmon said.

The Flyers, who sit right behind VCU in the conference standings, are hoping to meet the Rams again in the A-10 Championships. Dayton is now looking ahead to the A-10 Tournament and what could be done to improve against the conference leader, if they were to meet again.

“We need to be dialed in, I don’t know how dialed in we were last Sunday, we need to prepare better,” Horsmon said. “I think as coaches we need to do a better job of getting them ready and putting them in those situations. We just need to show up.”

The Flyers host Fordham Sunday at 1 p.m. for senior day at the Frericks Center.

Photo Courtesy of Vignesh Krishnaraja