Volleyball Can’t Solve Pitt, Drop Second Straight

By: Steve Miller – Sports Editor

The Dayton Invitational did not go as planned for the Flyers who dropped the finale Sunday afternoon to Pittsburgh in three straight sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-19).

Senior Amber Erhahon led UD’s attack with 11 kills. Fellow senior hitter Jessica Sloan, who had missed the previous two games with an injury, returned to action in today’s game, but did not start.

Sunday’s loss follows up a sweep on Friday at the hands of Iowa State, who is nationally-ranked at number 25. Iowa State defeated Pitt Saturday afternoon at Frericks Center 3-2.

Having now played, and lost to California Polytechnic, ISU and Pitt, UD has faced stiffer out-of-conference competition than it had in recent seasons. The intentionally-tougher scheduling is aimed at fortifying the team in the regular season, as they have breezed through A-10 foes in the last three years before losing early on in the NCAA Tournament each time.

Pittsburgh, actually, was last season’s NCAA Tournament downfall for the Flyers.

“Losing to them last year was definitely a hard loss, and playing them again today was also hard,” said senior setter Jane Emmenecker on Sunday. “They returned a few players, we returned a lot of players, so it was very similar. But every time you play a team, nothing is ever going to be exactly the same.”

The Flyers, who are now 3-3 on the year, head to Oxford on Tuesday to face Miami University.

“Two straight losses is definitely hard, but we have our work cut out for us. We’re excited to get back in the gym and work hard,” said Emmenecker. “I think it was a good learning opportunity for us to realize a level that we want to play at, and what we need to do to play at that level. I think we’re going to go back to being a little better teammates in hard moments.”

Photo by Steve Miller/Sports Editor