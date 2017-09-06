Volleyball Bounces Back Against Miami (OH) In Five-Set Match

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

In a pendulum swinging, drawn out match, Dayton volleyball outlasted Miami (Ohio), 3-2 (25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 20-25, 15-8) Tuesday night in Oxford, Ohio.

The Flyer squad went up big, winning the first two sets on the Redhawks’ home court before Miami gathered momentum and took the third and fourth sets.

Read more Flyer Sports news

In the fifth and deciding set, Dayton strung together runs of three and four straight points to end the match. This lack of consistency in scoring several points in a row has been crippling them all season.

Nevertheless, the Flyers bounced back from the two straight losses at the Dayton Invitational and improves to 4-3 on the year.

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities.

Although their record doesn’t show it, the win helped demonstrate the determination this squad has.

Junior Lauren Bruns had a career-high 20 kills along with four aces and two digs.

Senior Jane Emmenecker recorded a season-high 53 assists to go with 11 digs.

In other ✈️ news…Volleyball Can’t Solve Pitt, Drop Second Straight

In her second match after returning to action from a foot injury, senior Jessica Sloan is steadily improving. She recorded seven kills and one ace in four sets.

Dayton will head to Illinois for the Illinois State Redbird Classic Sept. 8-9. They will square off against the host Redbirds Friday at 8 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub