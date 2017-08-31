UDVB Tames Bobcats In Home Opener

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

Dayton Volleyball took down Ohio University, 3-1 (26-28, 25-16, 8-25, 19-25), at their home opener match Tuesday evening at Frericks Center.

The squad, picked to repeat as Atlantic 10 champions earlier this year, improves to 3-1 this season.

Read more Flyer Sports news

Despite early troubles, Dayton struck first during a match for the first time this season, winning a close first set by just two points.

Nevertheless, the Bobcats showed toughness after senior Jaime Kosiorek went down with an apparent knee injury and redshirt junior Katie Nelson left with a mouth injury. A surge of energy propelled them to win the second set.

UD was dealing with injury as well, as team kill/set leader (3.55) senior Jessica Sloan fell victim to a foot injury at practice Monday.

Burns told Flyer News that head coach Tim Horsman preached in the locker room to do the little things right, play as a team and play together.

“(Coach said) don’t let adversity get in the way because we’re too great of a team to let little challenges like that stop us from being great,” Burns said.

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities.

The Flyers responded well with a 17-point third set win and never looked back.

“We just played within ourselves,” Burns said. “Stopped worrying so much about what they were doing and just focused more on what we could do better as a team.”

Juniors Kendyll Brown and Lauren Bruns showed some power on Hausfeld Court with a combined 26 kills. Brown posted a .400 hitting percentage and junior Margo Wolf once again led the team with 17 digs.

In 2015, their most recent head-to-head matchup, Dayton made it look relatively easy, sweeping Ohio 3-0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-23).

This match was completely the opposite, filled with arguments over missed calls, swaying tension, and even a yellow card given to Ohio head coach Deane Webb.

In other ✈️ news…Flyer Volleyball Wins A Pair At Holiday Inn Invitational

UD is now 6-2 against the in-state foe since 2007.

The Flyers will host the Dayton Invitational this weekend, beginning Friday with a match against Iowa State at 7 p.m.

They will also face-off against Pitt, who kicked the Flyers out of the NCAA tournament last year.

Surely, the team is looking forward to it.

“That’ll be a fun revenge game,” Burns said.

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub