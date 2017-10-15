UDVB Extends Win Streak To Seven, Erhahon Hits Milestone

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch — Online Editor

The volleyball squad’s win streak began with Saint Louis, and continued with them Friday night at Frericks Center.

UDVB beat the Billikens 3-1 (29-31, 25-15, 25, 17, 25-19) to extend their win streak to seven games since Sept. 22., and remain a perfect 5-0 in conference play.

The Flyers continued their defense proficiency, out-blocking their opponent for their fourth straight game. Plus, in their last seven games Dayton has only dropped a total of three sets.

Still, two of those three dropped sets came in the first set of the match, a common theme for Dayton this year.

“Saint Louis is a really good team and I thought we had some opportunities late [in the first set],” said coach Tim Horsmon. “We didn’t execute and capitalize on those and Saint Louis made us pay for it.”

Saint Louis’ Lauren Leverenz, second in the A-10 in hitting percentage, had 13 kills and three blocks but could not rally the rest of the team past the first set.

After some offensive adjustments around the outside blocking of the Billikens, Dayton began stringing consecutive points with tear drop kills in the hole in the center of the Saint Louis defense.

“We game planned for some of that look and again I don’t think we executed as well as we should’ve but we did a lot better job out of the middle,” Horsman said.

Erhahon, Bruns and Brown, all three in the top 10 in the A-10 for hitting percentage, lead the way with those center-of-the-floor points, each earning double digit kills.

To put the icing on the cake senior Amber Erhahon, who was defensive player of the week, set an offensive milestone recording her 1,000th career kill in the second set.

“Amber has worked really hard and she is very easily one of the best middles [middle blocker] that I’ve coached in my 19 years of playing,” Horsman said. “She plays it [the game]–she likes to tell you 6’1” and she’s looking at me–but I’d probably call her about 5’11”. She is as dynamic of a player at that position that you’ll find.”

Junior Margo Wolf racked up 19 digs, increasing her average digs per game to 6.11, which also leads the conference.

The Flyers don’t have another game until Oct. 20 and coach looks to insert some tweaks and more importantly, give the team some rest.

“We tried some things tonight and we need to get better at those, with personnel and some of the system. And next week will be a good week to work on that and a good weekend for them to rest a little.”

Dayton will take on George Mason on Oct. 20, and George Washington on Oct. 22. Both games are at home.

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub