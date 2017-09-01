UD Basketball Red And Blue Game Cancelled
By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor
The annual Red and Blue game for men and women’s basketball has been cancelled due to renovation at UD Arena.
In other ✈️ news…UD Arena Transformation ‘On Schedule’ For This Fall
In addition to the game, the cookout held for both teams and select fans has also been cancelled.
When Flyer News got an inside look at the construction of the arena July 31, senior associate athletics director and director of UD Arena Scott DeBolt told us that the game was unlikely to be played.
The University stated, “due to various commitments, we will not hold the traditional fan engagement opportunity with the men’s and women’s basketball teams that takes place during the summer.”
Do not fret, Dayton will hold a Fan Festival Cookout with both teams on Oct. 14 before a 1 p.m. football game against Campbell University at Welcome Stadium. Players will sign autographs and meet fans. More information on this event will be released soon.
As of late July, the renovation has been on schedule to be complete by the men’s exhibition game against Ohio Dominican on Nov. 4.
Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub