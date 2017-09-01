UD Basketball Red And Blue Game Cancelled

By: Roberto De La Rosa-Finch – Online Editor

The annual Red and Blue game for men and women’s basketball has been cancelled due to renovation at UD Arena.

In other ✈️ news…UD Arena Transformation ‘On Schedule’ For This Fall

In addition to the game, the cookout held for both teams and select fans has also been cancelled.

When Flyer News got an inside look at the construction of the arena July 31, senior associate athletics director and director of UD Arena Scott DeBolt told us that the game was unlikely to be played.

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities.

The University stated, “due to various commitments, we will not hold the traditional fan engagement opportunity with the men’s and women’s basketball teams that takes place during the summer.”

Do not fret, Dayton will hold a Fan Festival Cookout with both teams on Oct. 14 before a 1 p.m. football game against Campbell University at Welcome Stadium. Players will sign autographs and meet fans. More information on this event will be released soon.

Read more Flyer Sports news

As of late July, the renovation has been on schedule to be complete by the men’s exhibition game against Ohio Dominican on Nov. 4.

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub