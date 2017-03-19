Tennessee Knocks Out Flyers in First Round

Share this Follow

By: Steve Miller – Sports Editor

A hard-fought 2016-17 season came to an end Saturday evening for the Dayton women’s basketball team. The 12-seeded Flyers fell to 5-seed Tennessee 66-57 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Flyers entered the game having won 19 of their final 22 games, the Atlantic 10 regular season title and the conference championship. But the storied powerhouse Tennessee Volunteers took care of business by holding the Flyers to just 32-percent field goal shooting.

“It’s just one of those games I felt like nothing, nothing could go in,” head coach Shauna Green said after the game. “A lot of the shots that we normally make, and we got some good looks that weren’t going, you shoot 20 percent from three, and that’s not us. We rely on those.”

Junior guard Jenna Burdette, Dayton’s leading scorer, tallied just seven points over her 28 minutes and shot one-for-six from three-point range, contributing to the low percentage to which Green alluded.

Much of UD’s offensive production came from forward Alex Harris and guard JaVonna Layfield, who each scored 10 points. Harris, though, recorded a double-double by adding 14 points to that figure.

Tennessee led 20-9 after the first quarter, but the Flyers turned the tables identically in the second to tie the game at 29-29 by halftime. In the third quarter, though, Tennessee got more shots to fall and opened up a nine-point advantage.

“We came out to such a slow start,” Burdette said in the press conference. “But…in the second quarter, we went on a pretty big run. So I think we let the game come to us a little more after the first quarter, and we just needed to calm down.”

This was Dayton’s first tournament game since they were knocked out in the 2015 Elite Eight by the top-overall seed Connecticut, but their seventh tournament bid since 2010. UConn, who has won four consecutive national championships, has not lost since the Elite Eight win over Dayton and has won 108 consecutive games overall.

Burdette and seniors Kelley Austria and Saicha Grant-Allen are the veteran members of this year’s team who brought their tournament experience into the Tennessee game. But the game plan did not come to fruition.

Grant-Allen was limited to just 16 minutes in Saturday’s loss after falling into foul trouble early. She finished with six points and a single rebound, largely indicative of UD’s struggles on the offensive end.

Austria scored nine points in the final game of her career.

Green removed Austria and Grant-Allen from the game with under a minute remaining to an ovation from the contingent of UD fans behind the team’s bench.

“I feel for our seniors,” Green said. “They’ve done an unbelievable job here, and I’ve been with them as an assistant coach and now had the privilege to coach them as a head coach for a year. They’re just unbelievable. They’ve set the tone. I just can’t thank them enough for everything that they’ve instilled into this program and what they’ve given. They’ve made three NCAA Tournaments, and Kelley’s made four. Just really proud of them.”

Photo courtesy of Erik Schelkun/Dayton Athletics