Sporch Profile

Share this Follow

By: Steve Miller – Sports Editor and Chris Turley – Volleyball Correspondent

While the 2016 Dayton volleyball season did not turn out with quite the mystical ending the Flyers were hoping for, it has not put a damper on the colorful lives of four juniors who dwell together in the team’s legacy house on Kiefaber Street. Laura Hubacek, Jane Emmenecker, Amber Erhahon and Jessica Sloan graciously invited two Flyer News correspondents into their home for a fascinating discussion and lament of all things unrelated to volleyball in the spirit of Flyer News’ popular “Porch Profiles.”

The abode, which has been occupied by UD volleyball players for 30-plus years, as estimated by Hubacek, is certainly not lacking in spirit. And that spirit is channeled in the work ethic of its inhabitants.

“Gotta risk it for the biscuit,” said Hubacek, citing the team’s motto for 2016. The biscuit was the Sweet 16. And risking it culminated with a devastating loss to the University of Pittsburgh in the first round of the NCAA Championship on Dec. 2. Needless to say, the biscuit was devoured by Penn State, whom UD really didn’t want to play anyway.

They were sent to Happy Valley for the NCAA Tournament for the third time in as many seasons.

“We were at the same place we always go for the selection show party,” Hubacek said of the fateful night they were slotted to play at Penn State to open the NCAA tournament for the third consecutive year. “I don’t know where it is because I didn’t drive there.”

“Laura and I were playing pool and they started on the second bracket with Penn State,” Emmenecker said. “And everybody cheered when they put LIU Brooklyn, or something like that, against Penn State.”

“But I turned to Jane and I said, there are still two spots left,” continued Hubacek. “And then they showed the next game and it said ‘Dayton,’ and my jaw just dropped.”

Flyer News can confirm that Hubacek’s mouth was as agape as a hippo mid-yawn as she demonstrated for the purposes of accurate reporting.

“That [disappointed us] big time,” she said.

The Flyers lost to Penn State in the second round of both the 2014 and 2015 tournaments. Had they knocked off Pitt, they would have indeed faced the Nittany Lions again.

“I called it!” Erhahon said. “I said we were going to Penn State three years in a row. I put it down on the paper and no one else believed me!” She nearly jumped out of her living room love seat while fiercely recounting her perspective.

“Maybe we should have the selection show party in a different place,” Emmenecker speculated.

The Flyers have now won the Atlantic 10 three straight seasons, earning the conference’s automatic bid to the national tournament each time. But that success is just the tip of the iceberg desired by the program’s leadership.

“Apparently we don’t get A-10 Championship rings because we should ‘expect’ to win the conference and it’s not ‘special’ for us anymore,” Hubacek said, complementing her monologue with air quotes soaking in Dead Sea-level saltiness.

“Football gets them, basketball gets them,” Emmenecker vented. “Even rowing!”

But that doesn’t mean that the Flyers haven’t thought about victory jewelry should they ever earn it.

“I think I’d want something a little more feminine,” Hubacek said, comparing her vision of a ring against the gaudy behemoths designed for male athletes. “Maybe if Drake were to design a ring for his girlfriend.”

“Not gonna give fake love here, but I don’t think he would make a good one,” Emmenecker retorted.

All kidding aside, and with no promise of a physical ring, UD is poised to make a run next year. Every starter is returning, and they will surely build on the flawless chemistry they already have.

It starts with the current junior class, and specifically Emmenecker, who was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Midwest Team for this season.

“I’m kind of like the mom of the team,” Emmenecker said. “They call me ‘Jane Daddy’.”

“You’re the only one that calls you ‘Jane Daddy’,” Hubacek returned Emmenecker from her lofty mental position. The nicknames do get more fun, though.

“The freshman starting calling Amber [Erhahon] ‘Glamberous Baby’ because it’s her Instagram name,” Hubacek said. “And ‘baby’ is spelled with three y’s.”

Sophomore libero Margo Wolf has inspired some names of her own. Along with Wolf, Emmenecker and Hubacek compose the “Wolf Pack,” and wear matching shirts on Wednesday.

“Every Wednesday when I wake up, I text them and say ‘What day is it?’,” Hubacek said. “And they reply ‘Wolf Pack Wednesday!’. Then I howl.”

The canine-inspired moniker for the threesome perfectly emblazons the ferocity with which the players attack their on-court challenges. But those challenges involve a lot more than bump-set-spike.

“After every practice we have to collect the balls and then count them,” Hubacek said. “And sometimes we’ll be like ‘we’re missing nine balls’. But we just say that we probably miscounted and leave without looking for the rest. And then Coach will walk in for the next practice and say ‘I found nine balls lying around last time’.”

How precisely so many volleyballs get lost in a gym remains unclear, but Emmenecker pleads the team’s innocence.

“Frericks can be pretty tricky hiding our volleyballs,” she said.

“There are these cheer [mats] rolled up at one end where the cheer team practices,” Hubacek continued. “And sometimes the balls can roll over there and get lost.”

If unaccounted-for equipment was not mentally taxing enough, that’s hardly the worst thing this team has to deal with during the season. Just ask Hubacek about their dietary restrictions.

“During the season, we’re allowed to have pizza, we’re allowed to have burgers,” Hubacek said excitedly. “But we’re not allowed to have mayonnaise.”

“So when we go on road trips and we have a long game, sometimes they order Jimmy John’s,” she continued her lament. “So, I get on the bus and I’m all excited for my Jimmy John’s sub, but they’ve ordered it with no condiments because God forbid we have mayonnaise!”

“And the coaches take all the mustard, so we’re just sitting there with a dry [bones] sandwich,” said Hubacek. “The only moisture is the water from the lettuce.”

The road trip fun extends to more uplifting team activities, though. First-year players participated in a musical rite of passage this year.

“On a longer road trip towards the end of the season, we strongly suggest the freshman do the headphone karaoke challenge,” Hubacek said, carefully emphasizing the fact that it was optional.

“This one player was kind of shy and kept to herself, but she finally decided she was going to do it,” said Erhahon. “She decided to sing “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons, and she was so bad! It was the funniest thing!”

If there was ever any doubt in your mind, it is now apparent that the conference’s top volleyball players are still loose, enjoyment-seeking college students. Except they have a little bit of extra motivation…and height.

“It’s tough to find pants that fit,” sighed Hubacek, listed at 5 feet 11 inches tall.

But if that’s their biggest cross to bear, you have to admire the spirit of the house.

Photo Courtesy of Steve Miller – Sports Editor