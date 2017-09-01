Soccer Doubleheader Headlines Flyers’ Labor Day Weekend

By: Steve Miller – Sports Editor

Both Flyer soccer teams return to action on Baujan Field Friday afternoon to kick off a busy Labor Day weekend of Dayton sports.

The women’s soccer team will kick things off at 2:30 p.m.–a game time that was moved up due to inclement weather predicted later in the evening. The Flyers, who enter the game 1-2 on the season, host Marshall (0-3). In the previous, and only, meeting between these two teams in 2003, UD won 3-0.

Dayton is coming off a victory in their home opener, a 3-0 shutout of Saint Francis on Sunday. Join Red Scare and put on your best Hawaiian-themed attire for the match!

Read more Flyer Sports news

UD’s men’s team will take on Western Illinois at 5:30 p.m. following the conclusion of the women’s game. The Flyer men are 0-1-1 to start the year after a tie last Friday against East Tennessee State and a loss on Sunday at Fort Wayne. Western Illinois, however, enters the game without a win.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Flyer volleyball hosts Iowa State in the first match of the Dayton Invitational. UD started its season 2-1 at Northern Illinois’ Holiday Inn Express Invitational last weekend. They returned home and defeated Ohio on Tuesday to improve to 3-1. On Sunday, the Flyers will face Pittsburgh in the final game of the invitational.

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities.

UD’s football team is away this weekend at Robert Morris for their season opener. They will kick off Saturday at noon in Pittsburgh.

The Flyers are looking to build on their second-place finish in the Pioneer Football League last year. Head coach Rick Chamberlin named redshirt sophomore Kyle Kaparos as the starting quarterback this week, replacing senior Alex Jeske, who remains sidelined with a foot injury.

In other ✈️ news…UDVB Tames Bobcats In Home Opener

Finally, both UD’s men’s and women’s cross country teams will compete in the Queen City Invitational 5K on Saturday morning at VOA MetroPark in West Chester, Ohio. The men’s team is coming off an Atlantic 10 Championship in 2016.

With a plethora of games, it should be easy to find a Flyer sport to help flavor your Labor Day Weekend. The Red Scare will hold their annual Red Out Rally at Collins Gym, from 3-5:30 p.m. Friday, so stop by to pick up your official T-shirt and get excited for the fall sports season.

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub