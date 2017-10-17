Senior Night Turns Sour: UDWSOC Gets Shutout By George Washington

By: Brendan Zdunek – Staff Writer

With leaves and temperatures falling, the women’s soccer regular season is drawing to a close. The team honored seniors Alexis and Kaitlynn Kiehl, Sidney LeRoy, Nicolette Griesinger, and Abby Wiegel before their penultimate home game of the year against the George Washington Colonials. Despite the nice event before, the Flyers eventually lost 1-0, bringing their overall record to 7-8-2 and their conference record to 2-4-2.

“I thought our team came out strong and ready to go in the first half,” said senior forward Alexis Kiehl. “We had plenty of opportunities throughout the game that we should have finished, but, overall, it was a great fight.”

Her head coach, Eric Golz, echoed that same thought on the team’s effort and more into why it was still a loss for the Flyers.

“We put a great effort in, but soccer can be a cruel game sometimes. The margin between winning and losing is very thin, and we needed to execute at critical moments and at critical parts of the field,” he said. “At the end of the day, [George Washington] did a better job with that than us.”

That margin was indeed very thin for most of the game. The Flyers were playing well defensively and getting more shots than the Colonials. In the first half, Dayton recorded 7 shots, 2 of which were on target, while the Colonials only had 4 shots, none of which were shots on goal.

In the second half, a lot of the same strong defense by the Flyers continued and they shot the ball eight more times, some of which were near goals. However, in the 64th minute, the Colonials finally got one on the board on their very first shot on goal. Despite Dayton’s attacking throughout the game, the Flyers were shut out.

“We need to be more clinical when we get opportunities to score,” said Golz. “We need a bit more composure and little more edge. In this winning moments, we need to make winning plays.”

Up next for the team is their final home game of the season against the Richmond Spiders on Thursday evening. With the end of the season looming near, Golz hopes that those missed opportunities can change into capitalizations.

“We’ve played well for large segments [in games],” he said. “But, in the moments that change games, we need to execute better in those moments.”

Follow Us On Twitter & Facebook!

Stay up to date with Flyer News and campus activities.

Photo Courtesy of Christian Cubacub/Multimedia Editor